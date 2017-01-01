NAB recovers Rs 285 billion since inception

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 285 billion since its inception and deposited it in the national exchequer, according to a NAB spokesperson.

“The figures are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the NAB has chalked out a comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) for the eradication of corruption throughout the country. “The NAB works according to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, which empowers it to act against those who are involved in corruption,” he added.

He said that the increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. The PILDAT report for the last year also supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted the NAB against 30 % for police and 29 % for government officials, he added.

To create awareness about the ill-effects of corruption among the youth of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding. Over 42,000 character building societies have been established by the NAB in universities, colleges and schools to create awareness against corruption.

The NAB spokesman said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) has already been devised to rationalise the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months from the time of complaint verification.

He said that NAB has devised a centralised monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance with the SOP’s and prescribed timelines.

The spokesman added that the NAB has established its first forensic science lab in Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The forensic science lab has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

The NAB has proposed informed the Ministry of Law and Justice that the Whistle Blower Protection Act is imperative for the country under the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

He said that the prime minister and the federal cabinet have approved the Whistle Blower Protection Bill which will now be sent to National Assembly for further action.

The NAB has trained 104 investigation officers at Police Training College Sihala on modern lines and it has also planned the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad for capacity building of NAB officers.

He said that the NAB has proposed the State Bank of Pakistan to carry the message “Say No to Corruption” on all ATM’s and cheques in order to spread awareness among people about the ill effects of corruption. It also organised a national seminar on World Anti-Corruption Day at Aiwan Sadr, Islamabad which was chaired by the President of Pakistan.

The NAB’s chairman said that the NAB strongly believes in a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

“The NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with the help, civil society, media and people at large, and bring sustainable systematic changes to the governance structure of our country,” he said.