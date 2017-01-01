Lok Virsa ‘welcomes’ 2017 with Gone with the Wind

Lok Virsa’s Mandwa Film Club organised a screening of an American epic, historical film, “Gone with the Wind” in connection with the new year celebrations at Virsa Media Centre.

A large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi came to the film screening.

The film ‘Gone with the Wind’ is ranked at No2 in the list of the greatest films of USA. It was adapted from Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel. It was produced by David O Selznick of Selznick International Pictures and directed by Victor Fleming.

Set in the American South against the backdrop of the American Civil War and Reconstruction era,this film tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara, the strong-willed daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, from her romantic pursuit of Ashley Wilkes, who is married to his cousin, Melanie Hamilton, to her marriage to Rhett Butler.

The leading roles are portrayed by Vivien Leigh (Scarlett), Clark Gable (Rhett), Leslie Howard (Ashley), and Olivia de Havilland (Melanie).

The casting was widely praised and many reviewers found Leigh’s part at one with her role as Scarlett.



