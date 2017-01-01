Justice Saqib Nisar sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan. He is the 25th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who will serve on the post till January 17, 2019, date of his retirement.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath in a ceremony held at the President’s House. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also attended the ceremony besides Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, governors of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir president, federal ministers, chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, services chiefs, judges of the apex court, parliamentarians, diplomats, lawyers and senior civil officials.

Justice Saqib Nisar replaced Justice Muhammad Anwar Zaheer Jamali as Chief Justice of Pakistan who retired on December 30 having served the office since September 10, 2015.

Started with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran, the whole ceremony was conducted in Urdu, including the oath. At conclusion of the ceremony, the prime minister felicitated the chief justice.

Later, Chief Justice Justice Mian Saqib Nisar called on President Mamnoon Hussain who congratulated the latter on his appointment as Chief Justice of Pakistan and wished him well in discharge of his new responsibilities.

Profile of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar:

Born on January 18, 1954 in Lahore, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar passed his matriculation from Cathedral High School, Lahore and graduation from Government College, Lahore.

After his Bachelor of Law from University of Punjab in 1979-80, he joined legal profession as an advocate on and was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court in 1982 and as advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1994.

He was elevated as Judge of the High Court on May 22, 1998 and as judge of the Supreme Court February 18, 2010.

He was elected as secretary general of Lahore High Court Bar Association in 1991 and was appointed federal Law secretary on March 29, 1997 and it is for the first time in the history of the country that someone from the bar had been appointed on such post.

