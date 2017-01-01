JI rallies to condemn killing of Muslims

To condemn the brutal killing of Muslims in Syria and Burma, the Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Sunday took out a march in the metropolis, demanding Muslims all over the world and the Pakistani government to take up the issue internationally.

JI Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq led the march, with protesters carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the killing of Muslims.

Addressing the demonstrators, Siraj-ul-Haq strongly condemned the wanton killing of Muslims in the Syrian city of Aleppo and the genocide being faced by the Rohingya Muslims of Burma. He also came down hard on the governments of Islamic countries for being silent over the issue. “The silence of the government of Pakistan over these issues is disappointing,” he said.

“Children, women, young people and old are all being murdered in Burma under government patronage”, he said. Haq demanded that the government should convene an OIC meeting in Islamabad so that the Islamic world can devise a proper policy.

He urged Muslim leaders to take a stance at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) against the ongoing situation instead of waiting for the unclear and dubious role of the UN Security Council and the European Union.

JI Deputy Chief Asadullah Bhutto, JI Sindh Chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui and JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman were also present on this occasion.