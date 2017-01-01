Pak, India exchange list of nuclear installations despite tension

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged for the 26th consecutive year the list of their nuclear installations under an agreement that prohibits them from attacking each other’s atomic facilities.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan,” the Indian ministry of external affairs said.

This is the 26th consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992. The two countries also exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of nationals (including civil prisoners and fishermen) of each country lodged in their respective jails as per provisions of the agreement on consular access, the MEA said.

The agreement on consular access, signed between the two countries on May 21, 2008, provides for exchanging a comprehensive list of nationals of each country lodged in their jails twice each year — on January 1 and July 1.

“India remains committed to addressing with Pakistan on priority the humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, we await from Pakistan confirmation of nationality of those in India’s custody who are otherwise eligible for release and repatriation,” the external affairs ministry said.

“We also await consular access to those Indian nationals in Pakistan’s custody for whom it has so far not been provided including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav,” said an MEA statement.

