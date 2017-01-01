Govt releases Rs 82 million for FDA projects



The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) plans to complete 13 road construction and street soling projects across the district by the end of the current fiscal year.

A spokesman of the FDA told APP on Sunday that these projects would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 82 million and the government has released the amount to complete the schemes.

These projects were included construction of roads in City Council No-104, Dr Islam Park, Dilawar Colony, Juwala Nagar, Muzaffar Colony, Zulfiqar Colony, Partab Nagar, Gaushala, Khalid Abad, Tata Bazaar, old Central Jail, Firdous Colony, Millat Colony, Abdullah Colony, Altaf Ganj and Ayub Colony, he added.