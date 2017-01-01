former-test-cricketer-imtiaz-passes-away-aged-88

Imtiaz Ahmed, a member of the country’s first Test team, died in a Lahore hospital on Saturday after a brief illness, his family said.

Imtiaz Ahmed, 88, featured in Pakistan’s first Test played in Delhi against India in October 1952 and went on to play 41 matches as a wicketkeeper-batsman of exceptional ability.

“He (Imtiaz) was suffering from chest infection and died early on Saturday,” a member of his family told local media.

He was known as an aggr¬essive batsman who had a variety of strokes, most notably the hook and the pull shot. He scored 2,079 Test runs for Pakistan with a car¬eer best of 209 against New Zealand in Lahore in 1955.

He put on 152 for the first wicket with the legendary Hanif Mohammad in the Bri-dgetown Test against West Indies in 1958, scoring 91.

His death means that middle-order batsman Waqar Hasan is now the only surviving member of the country’s first Test team.