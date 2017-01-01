Five ideas/technologies which will change the world in the coming years

It won’t be as it has been

Industrial revolution, then transportation revolution. and now communication revolution; we are really living in turbulent times. Since the dawn of the industrial revolution, the pace of change in the world is so fast that if someone from medieval times would come back, he will want to die again because he will not be able to adjust in this new world which is trying to turn science fiction into reality. Driverless cars, drone deliveries; every year is bringing something new for us. Here are those five technologies or ideas which will change the world in the years to come.

Online education

In the modern post-industrial economy, investment on higher education gives more dividends than even capital. It has helped many to get out of the vicious circle of poverty across all continents. Attaining education from the world’s top universities has been a dream for many people but few are able to achieve due to many constraints. Now this dream can be fulfilled by anyone thanks to online education. Although virtual universities have been in place even before the last decade but this sector has really been revolutionised by the advent of online education and the keen interest of world’s top ranked universities to provide quality education to any person sitting anywhere in the world. Online education has made it possible for any person sitting in a far flung area e.g. a remote village in Tibet or a faraway town in Africa to get education from the World’s top class universities. Edx.org, a joint nonprofit initiative of Harvard University and MIT, and Coursera.org, a startup which provides online courses from World’s top universities are leading the revolution. Another exciting thing is that these universities are giving such offers which are hard to resist. For instance, MIT is offering a Micro masters in supply chain management from edx.org, and upon satisfactory completion of the micro masters, you can apply for one year master’s programme in supply chain management at MIT. If successful, you will have to study only semester at MIT and your online micro masters will be considered as equivalent to one semester. The one semester fee at MIT campus is around $35,000 while the online one semester/micro masters will only cost you $1,350; a huge saving along with the opportunity to study in one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Similarly, University of Columbia has a similar offering for Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science Masters at edx.org. More so, University of Illinois is offering a complete online MBA in collaboration withcoursera.org at a price of $22,500 while on campus, this MBA costs more than $50,000.

Artificial intelligence

Intelligence is a trait which has been specific for humans but now humans want their intelligence to be instilled into non-human devices and objects and make them as intelligent as they themselves are. Google and Uber’s driver less cars are a manifestation of this approach. With the help of artificial intelligence, the driver less cars will get eyes; they will know when to stop, where to stop, and when there is an obstruction. Similarly, artificial intelligence is also being used in advertising industry which will bring a revolution particularly in out of home media. With the help of facial recognition, advertisers will better able to target their audience, re target based on face recognition data and like science fiction, a digital display could call your name if you will pass in front of it. The latest Huawei Mate 9 uses AI technology to know your app usage and sort them accordingly on your android screen. But, giving our intelligence in the hand of some non-emotional robots or devices can be quite dangerous as well. Famous scientist Stephen Hawking once said that artificial intelligence is a bomb being created by man himself which could annihilate the whole human civilisation; just like we see in science fiction movies.

Hyper loop

Since the dawn of the industrial revolution, we have seen many revolutions in mass travelling. The first one was train, then came the airplane, the latest one was a bullet train, and, now we will very soon experience another revolution in this industry which will entirely change the way we travel particularly on intra land journeys. Elon Musk, the American entrepreneur who founded Paypal, Space X and Tesla motors, (the world’s first completely electric car manufacturer), proposed this idea of a hyper bullet train which could travel in a vacuum at a speed of 1,100km/hour, almost equal to the speed of sound. Just imagine travelling from Lahore to Karachi in our hour; even a plane takes more time.

The hyper loop dream is becoming a reality in the UAE. The Dubai government has already struck a deal with the US startup hyper loop one to evaluate the construction of a hyper loop train which will reduce the travelling distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to 12 minutes.

3D printing:

3D printing is now not a new thing for many but the way it is being used now is becoming more impressive. An Indian startup is using 3D printing to print tissue grafts and cultures so instead of transplantation, these tissues can be used for implantation. In the next phase, the whole organs produced through 3D printing will be implanted into the human bodies. So after 20 years, if your liver or pancreas needs to be replaced, you do not need to worry about it as a lot of pancreas, livers, lungs and hearts will be available in the market and you can choose the one of your choice. Here is the extract of a small story from forbes.com on how 3D printing has started revolutionising our lives:

“On October 28, Kaiba Gionfriddo was born prematurely with lung development problems. When the Gionfriddo family was at a restaurant six weeks later, Kaiba stopped breathing and started to turn blue. Kaiba was diagnosed with tracheobronchomalacia, which means that his windpipe was weak. This caused Kaiba’s trachea and left bronchus to collapse. Kaiba received a tracheostomy and had to use a ventilator, but this was not the right long-term solution to use. Kaiba could not breathe well and his heart stopped almost on a daily basis. This is when the doctors at the University of Michigan decided to use a 3D-printed lung splint. Dr Glenn Green and Dr Scott Hollister at the University of Michigan used 3D printing to build a bioresorbable splint. The two doctors were building the splint as a prototype and it was not a 100pc proven solution, but Kaiba needed help right away with no time to wait. Dr Green and Dr Hollister had to quickly get emergency clearance from the FDA and take CT scans of Kaiba’s trachea to create an accurate image. They used computer modeling software to create the splint and match Kaiba’s windpipe. The splint was printed with polycaprolactone (biodegradable polyester). Around three weeks after the operation, Kaiba no longer needed a ventilator to breathe”.

Virtual and augmented reality:

Virtual reality and augmented reality, they both are the distorted versions of reality than what the actual reality is around your physical domain. Augmented reality means to show an object which does not exists in your actual physical environment but through augmented reality you think it is right there in your physical reality. Pokemon Go is the best manifestation of augmented reality to understand. Similarly virtual reality is a complete cut off from you your physical reality using glasses or some other form through which you reach in a 3D virtual environment and feel yourself as a part of it. Virtual reality will not only create a new era of entertainment and gaming, it has also endless applications in education, medical and other sectors as well. In the education sector, it is being used for medical training of students to carry out surgical procedures in a virtual reality environment without carrying out any harm to the patient. It is also being used to train pilots to fly aircraft, to train soldiers for real wars and to make online education more interactive. Interestingly, it is being used to treat pain patients by distracting them from their pain when they are undergoing a physical procedure or therapy. According to an article by fortune.com, a 2011 study on military burn victims revealed that SnowWorld — a VR game that allows users to throw snowballs at penguins while listening to Paul Simon — has proven more effective than morphine in pain management. So may be after five years, when you will go to your dentist, he may give you a head set with glasses to send you into the world of virtual reality instead of giving you a local anesthesia injection. Similarly after some years, you may be having a virtual visit of New York and Paris while sitting at your chair in your home town.