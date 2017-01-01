ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s allegation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday took serious notice of the allegation of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan regarding presence of government men in the ECP to rig 2018 general election.

Reacting to a statement of Imran Khan that the government had planted its men in the ECP to rig the 2018 election, the commission said it was a prestigious national institution and was sincerely serving the nation for the constitutional assignment entrusted to it.

“It strives to conduct free, fair and impartial elections and expects the citizens of Pakistan to assist it in fulfilling this national responsibility,” it added. The ECP regretted that such highly irresponsible statements undermined the institution.