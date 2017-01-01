Conduct dope test on Imran Khan: Javed Hashmi

Senior politician Javed Hashmi has offered to conduct his dope test and also PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s.

“Once the tests are conducted, truth will come out,” he added. He claimed that his dope test results would be 100 per cent perfect. He also said that brain-related tests should also be conducted on Imran khan.

“We both should undergo a mental test, and I will suggest dope test as well to verify our mental state. And if the report confirmed, the nation will get rid of Imran Khan.”

His statement came after Imran Khan earlier today alleged that Hashmi is lying regarding the sit-in statements and has become a mental patient.

Earlier, Javed Hashmi made some shocking revelations as he told that Imran Khan meant judicial martial law when he said umpire will raise the finger.

Hashmi was part of PTI when they did sit-in back in 2014. He told that former Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Nasir-ul-Mulk had also called a meeting of judges and had also decided the date for new elections.