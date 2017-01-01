Board of Secondary Education Karachi takes steps to counter cheating

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, (BSEK) has planned steps to counter the use of unfair means at examination centres.

BSEK Chairman Professor Saeed-ud-din, in an interview with APP here, said that the board was definitely alive and concerned about weaknesses in the examination system. “Better arrangements are needed to be made by the board, city administration and Sindh education department,” he said.

The BSEK, in coordination with the education department, will be holding a series of seminars and workshops next month to provide training for creating and marking question papers, in order to encourage hardworking students and teachers, while discouraging cheaters and their facilitators.

“The type of question papers can play an important role in countering the use of unfair means,” he emphasised.

Professor Saeed-ud-din admitted that he had received information that some private schools used to campaign to have their schools listed as examination centres to allegedly facilitate cheating.

During past examinations, there were also reports of special rooms at many examinations centres, where teachers would help selected groups of students solve their question papers.

The chairman gave his assurances that the board would strictly implement its policy of only using government schools as examination centres, unless absolutely required.

He also said that the board planned to provide furniture and other logistical support to government schools, wherever required, for conducting the examinations in a better environment.

“Jammers would also be used to stop the use of mobile phones for cheating,” the chairman said.

Professor Saeed-ud-din said that logistical and manpower support was needed from the Sindh education and home departments to better counter cheating at examination centres.

Regarding post examination malpractice, he said that policy and structural changes would be made to block access to answer sheets to prevent anyone from tampering with the results.

“The board is also making a list of well qualified and reputedly honest teachers after verification by the heads of their institutions or teachers’ associations.”

He revealed that in the near future the board would launch an e-marking system to minimise human contact. “E-marking is the solution,” he remarked.

Footage appeared previously of law enforcement and public administration officials facilitating students in cheating in Karachi. The government should take serious note of this and help improve the education system of Sindh from further degradation.

The chairman also revealed that the students’ dates of birth will also be included in their ninth class marks sheets from now on to prevent trouble with matriculation certificates carrying mistakes in the dates of birth.

According to Professor Saeed-ud-din, answer sheets are duly screened by a committee of head examiners at the board office before coming to the controller of examinations for further review.

“I myself check some answer sheets at random,” he said.