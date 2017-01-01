Bilawal congratulates newly elected KPC office bearers

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

In a congratulation message to newly-elected President Siraj Ahmed and Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, the PPP chairman said that the Karachi Press Club has been always a harbinger of democratic norms and a hub of professional journalists since its inception.

“I hopeful and confident that the office-bearers and the members of the Karachi Press Club will continue to follow the principles of their predecessors and also play their role in strengthening democracy,” he added.