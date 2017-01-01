Basit Ali to continue as coach of women’s, U-19 teams

Former Test cricketer Basit Ali has decided to continue working as coach of the Pakistan Women’s cricket team and Pakistan Under-19 team.

Basit, after announcing his decision to resign from posts of the junior chief selector and head coach women’s team on Friday night, met with PCB chairman on Saturday to discuss his issues with the board.

“I met with the chairman, spoke to Najam Sethi earlier in the morning as well and both have told me that my resignation will not be accepted,” Basit said after meeting PCB chairman at National Stadium in Karachi.

“They’re like fatherly figure for me and I cannot turn down their instructions,” he said while confirming that he has agreed to continue with his job in PCB.

Basit, however, said that he is not in a position to continue with both the jobs – of junior selection committee and women team’s head coach – simultaneously and indicated that he would leave one of the jobs.

“I will decide in due course, but I will pick one job,” said Basit.

He revealed that the reason for his resignation was leaking of his tour report which was submitted to the chairman two days earlier.

“I have told chairman that I felt disrespected as my confidential tour report was leaked out to the press, the chairman has assured me that he’ll look into the matter,” he said.

Basit’s feud with former international Cricketer Mahmood Hamid was also discussed during the meeting between Shahryar Khan and Basit Ali. The Chairman PCB also met with Mahmood Hamid to know his point of view.

“I have heard the point of view of both the parties,” said Shahryar Khan after meeting Basit and Mahmood Hamid.

“I will decide on the matter once I am back in Lahore,” he added.

The chairman further said that PCB hasn’t accepted Basit’s resignation, but will not insist him to continue if he doesn’t want.

“Working or not working with PCB should be Basit’s choice,” Shahryar Khan said.

