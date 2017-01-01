Asif Ali Zardari to travel abroad for medical checkup

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari is going abroad for medical checkup on Sunday (today).

Earlier, PPP warmly welcomed the return of former president and party’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari after 18 months of self-exile, with a public gathering at the Old Terminal of Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi .

Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan after abruptly leaving the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain.

