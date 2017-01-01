Afghan leadership invites General Qamar Bajwa to visit Afghanistan

The Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul has invited Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit to Afghanistan as the latter phoned the top leadership in which he conveyed his New Year greetings, a move that could set in a thaw in the relationship.

In his conversations with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and his counterpart Gen Qadam Shah Raheem, Gen Bajwa offered his best wishes for the new year and pledged to work with them for peace.

This was announced in a statement tweeted by military media wing’s chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

The Inter-Services Public Relations chief said that General Bajwa telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah and his Afghan counterpart on Saturday and felicitated them on the eve of New Year.

The army chief also reiterated the resolve to work together in the coming year for the peace and stability in the region, the tweet read.

“On the occasion, Afghan [civil and military] leadership extended an invitation to the army chief to visit Kabul,” Ghafoor said.

