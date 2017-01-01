AD Khawaja to resume charge on January 3

Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja is likely to resume charge of his office on January 3.

He was sent on forced leave, but after criticism from civil society and the court’s stay, the Sindh government was forced to reconsider its decision, it emerged on Friday.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah few days before the arrival of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Differences emerged between AD Khawaja and the ruling authorities over the issue of recruitments and appointments in Sindh Police, sources told.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government intervened, stating that AD Khawaja cannot be removed from his post.

The government is considering three names for the slot of Sindh IG Police.

One of them is senior officer Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti who has been appointed as Additional IG Research and Development.

Two officers nominated for grade-21 are also on the run for the post. They include joint Director General Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari and former IG Islamabad Kaleem Imama.

Sindh High Court has issued a stay order over the appointment of IG Sindh till January 12.

