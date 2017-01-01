A D Khawaja likely to join duty on Jan 3

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja who was sent on forced leave is likely to resume his duty on January 3, police sources said.

Khawaja was sent on forced leave on December 19 by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his departmental responsibilities were handed over to Additional IGP Mushtaq Mehar.

According to sources, a conflict had emerged between AD Khawaja and the Sindh government over the issue of recruitments and appointments in the Sindh police.

Reportedly, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar took a strong position on the issue and stated that A D Khawaja could not be removed from his post.

On December 28, a bench of the Sindh High Court headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah issued a stay order against the removal of the IGP after hearing a petition filed by singer Shahzad Roy and other civil rights activists.

The court also issued notices to Khawaja and the Sindh government, directing them to file their responses by the next hearing on January 12.