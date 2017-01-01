Levies personnel killed in a landmine explosion

A levies personnel was killed in a landmine explosion in Malik Banda area of Mamoon in Bajaur Agency on Sunday, an official of FC control Bajaur Agency confirmed.

According to the political administration and officials, the incident took place Malik Banda area of Mamoon in Bajaur Agency.

The personnel of levies force was on routine patrolling when a landmine planted on the roadside exploded suddenly, killing one Dilawar of Tarkani tribes on the spot.

Soon after the blast the official of the law enforcing agencies rushed at the spot and started search operation by cordoning off the area.

The body of the deceased was shifted to agency’s headquarter hospital.