25pc reduction in crime rate witnessed during 2016

According to the police data, 25 percent decline in crime rate has been witnessed during 2016 as compared to 2015 and Islamabad is being described by the police to be the first district in the country having decrease in crime rate.

The data reveals that 94 murder cases were reported in various police stations of Islamabad during 2016 as compared to 115 murder cases in the corresponding period of 2015.

One case of kidnapping for ransom was reported in 2016 and seven in 2015; 17 robbery cases were reported in 2016 while 31 in 2015; 280 street crime and snatching cases were reported in 2016 while 338 in 2015; 251 burglary cases in 2016 and 300 in 2015; 177 bike theft cases in 2016 as compared to 263 in 2015, and 249 car theft cases in 2016 were reported as compared to 369 cases in 2015.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police busted 97 gangs of dacoits in 2016; 123 burglars’ gangs and arrested 67 bike and car thieves, while police have also arrested 3164 proclaimed offenders and 778 court absconders.

Following national action plan (NAP), it has been told that Islamabad police conducted 246 search operation in 2016, where 726 persons with illegal weapons were held besides recovery of 72 Kalashnikovs, 62 guns/carbines, 616 pistols/revolvers and 14,400 rounds.

A total of 629 accused of narcotics smuggling were held and 232 kilogram hashish, 36 kilogram heroin, two kilogram opium and 55014 liquor bottles were recovered from them.

