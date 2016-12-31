Wasting our potential

We are failing to take advantage of the land given to us, and therefore are failing to truly grow as an economy.

The amount of trade opportunities and money to be made from natural resources and the beautiful scenes we have to offer are no being adequately explored. Undeniably, the tourism industry creates large amounts of income in countries worldwide and this could be the same for Pakistan however not much consideration is being put on this aspect of the economy. If we create resorts and ski lodges in the mountainous and snowy areas in Pakistan people would flock from all around the world.

The lack of interest in uncovering all the natural resources Pakistan has hidden in its earth is also alarming. We have precious stones to raw minerals worth millions that are yet to be taken advantage of.

If economic growth is what we want then we should be delving into these areas in order to achieve it.

Noor Taufeeq

Islamabad