Sherlock likely to end after season 4

Here is a sad news for all the Sherlock fans out there!!!

Sherlock Creator, Martin Gatiss has said that future seasons of the hit show are in doubt owing to the difficulty of availability and scheduling of the actors’ time.

“The growing Hollywood success of Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman could mean that the show might end with season four,” the co-creator of the show said.

“We would love to do more, but we are not lying, we absolutely don’t know,” Gatiss said.

“It’s up to all kinds of factors, scheduling. Willingness to do it is all here, but we are just not sure,” he added.

Earlier this year, Cumberbatch played the hero in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the character is slated to appear in at least two more films in the Marvel superhero series – Thor: Ragnorak and Avengers: Infinity War. Freeman has also become a global star since being cast in Sherlock in 2010 and then having played Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit films.

Gatiss and co-creator Steven Moffat also have other commitments, including their work on “Doctor Who”.

Speaking at the screening, Cumberbatch suggested Sherlock would go through more of an emotional evolution than in the previous series.

The show first aired in 2010. The show will be back and will air from January 7, 2017, on AXN.

