shahid-kapoor-shares-first-image-of-daughter-misha

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has the perfect New Year greetings for his fans: The actor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, has shared the first photograph of Misha on social media.

Though Shahid didn’t show the face of his daughter, one can see Misha’s legs and she can be seen wearing pink shoes in the photograph. Shahid shared the image on Instagram. “Mi-shoe,” Shahid wrote alongside the image with a heart emoji.

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

Misha was born on August 26 earlier this year. Both Shahid and Mira will be seen together on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The episode will be aired on Sunday.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in “Rangoon”, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.