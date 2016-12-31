Section 144 imposed in Karachi on new year eve

The provincial authorities have devised a rigorous security plan for new year eve in Karachi and Section-144 has been imposed in the metropolis for this purpose.

Swimming at the seaside has also been banned due to security concerns.

Moreover, containers have been placed to block roads leading to the Sea View while only two routes will be opened for transportation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Saqib Ismail has directed the officers to take steps to avoid any untoward situation in the city.

Furthermore, he warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.