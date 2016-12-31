PTI won’t allow elections to take place until ‘neutral umpires’ are appointed: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said on Saturday that the government had made all preparations to rig elections 2018 as well.

He cautioned the government that till ‘neutral umpires’ were not appointed, PTI would not let elections be held in the country.

Imran further said that till neutral umpires were not in place, his party would not let elections take place in Pakistan. He said that whatever decisions the Supreme Court takes with regard to the Panama Leaks case, Imran would accept it.

“I am repeating it again; I was disappointed with Justice (r) Anwar Zaheer Jamali’s decision,” he said. “He should have conducted the proceedings of the case rather than going on holidays because justice cannot wait,” he added.

Addressing a press conference from Insaf House, the PTI chairman claimed that Karachi was beset with problems pertaining to garbage and lack of hygiene.

Imran said that Karachi was the financial centre of Pakistan since it earned 60-70 per cent of the country’s revenue. He urged people to rise up against the corrupt elite and take to the streets peacefully to demand their rights.

“If you let them rule you with injustice, then that is the way they will treat you,” he said.

“In my opinion, the people of Karachi should have stood up in favour of AD Khawaja,” he added.

Imran praised AD Khawaja and termed him as a ‘good’ IG.

PTI chief Imran Khan urged Karachiites to rise and protest against the atrocities being committed by the elite.

Imran Khan strongly condemned the Baldia Town fire incident which had occurred a couple of years ago and stated that the perpetrators of the incident should be handed severe, exemplary punishments.

“If ever there is a matter that is in need of military courts, it is this one,” said the PTI chairman.

Imran also pointed out that Karachi was facing a crisis of water shortage and since 2006; two governments had failed to solve that problem. He stated that the biggest problem of Karachi was maintaining law and order in the city.

