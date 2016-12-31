President Mamnoon awards COAS, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz for their valuable services

President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday presented awards to senior military leadership in recognition of their valuable services at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat were awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Navy Chief Admiral Zakaullah and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat became the 17th CJCSC of Pakistan on November 28 while General Qamar Javed Bajwa took charge as the 16th COAS on November 29.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz is one of the state organised civil decorations of Pakistan.

It is the highest honour given to any civilian in Pakistan based on their achievements towards world recognition for Pakistan or an outstanding service for the country.

The award is not limited to citizens of Pakistan and, while it is a civilian award, it can also be awarded to military personnel and worn on the uniform.

