At least six suspects of two gangs involved in car and motorcycle theft were arrested in Lahore.

According to details, 21 cars, 31 motorcycles, 4 kg heroin and illegal weapons were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Police sources told that ‘Baba’ gang’s head Sharafat Ali alias ’Baba’ and two accomplices Liaquat and Aslam were apprehended, whereas ‘Bush’ Afghani gang’s Chief Mohammad Khan and two suspects Khuda-e-Ram and Amanat Ali were also taken into custody.