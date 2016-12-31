pole-arrested-after-airliner-makes-emergency-landing-in-prague

Czech police have detained a Polish man after a passenger jet flying from Spain to Warsaw made an emergency landing in Prague on Friday due to a bomb threat, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.

The plane was parked away from the main terminals of Prague airport while police investigated the incident. Flight tracking websites showed planes were again landing at the airport.

Chovanec, speaking with Czech Television, declined to say whether or not an explosive device had been found on the detained man before police had finished their work.

He later tweeted about the incident.

1/3 Muže, který v letadle hrozil bombou, policie zadržela, probíhá pyrotechnická prohlídka. Více budeme vědět ráno pic.twitter.com/lBfjrEGABp

— Milan Chovanec (@Milan_Chovanec) December 30, 2016

2/3 Všichni pasažéři jsou v pořádku, nikdo nebyl zraněný. Zatím se zdá, že nešlo o teroristický útok pic.twitter.com/yaYSSB5lgi

— Milan Chovanec (@Milan_Chovanec) December 30, 2016

3/3 Děkuji policistům i hasičům, zásah byl vysoce profesionální. Policie má v tuto chvíli situaci pod kontrolou pic.twitter.com/Mm4OIBHDqu

— Milan Chovanec (@Milan_Chovanec) December 30, 2016

A spokesman for the Czech Air Navigation Services said pilots on a Boeing 737 plane operated by the Polish company Enter Air had asked to land in Prague because of the threat.

Czech Television reported the flight had started in the Canary Islands and had 160 passengers aboard, mostly Polish. All were evacuated and no one was hurt.