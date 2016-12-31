PeeCee to present at Golden Globes 2017

Having had presented the awards at the Oscar’s and Emmy’s last year, Priyanka Chopra is all set to present the Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

Chopra made it to the list of presenters of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards that was just released. The Awards will be held on January 8th, 2017. She will be presenting alongside Hollywood’s notable personalities like Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon and Sylvester Stallone.

With her lead role in the American TV series Quantico, Chopra has marked her space in the West. She won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series for 2016.

The Bollywood actor will soon be seen in her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. She will star opposite Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Zac Effron