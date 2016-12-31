PCB to take legal action against BCCI for not honouring MoU: Shaharyar

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan has said that the board will pursue a legal recourse against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a Board of Governors (BoG) meeting the other day, the 82-year-old said the board is currently involved in developing a legal case against its Indian counterpart of failing to play a bilateral series with Pakistan which was agreed upon in the MoU.

“We will start with the legal framework over the matter since the BoG has given its approval,” said Shaharyar in the meeting. “The clear fact is that India signed an agreement with us to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2022, of which they have already missed two series.”

He also said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was witness to the agreement; therefore the board will send its case to both BCCI and ICC. “We will consult our legal team to take up the matter with the BCCI and the ICC,” he said.

The chairman added that the PCB deserves compensation for the losses it incurred due to India’s refusal to hold a bilateral tie.

India has not played a bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007, although Pakistan did travel to India for a limited-over series in 2011-2012. In January, the PCB agreed to host a short ODI series in Sri Lanka as part of the MoU, however the BCCI backed out by stating they had not clearance from their government for the series.