pakistan-ranks-fourth-in-providing-doctors-to-united-states

Pakistan ranks fourth in exporting doctors to the United States and currently around 12, 028 Pakistani physicians and specialist doctors are working in different states.

It is anticipated that in the coming years, Pakistan will become the third biggest country to provide doctors who meet the demand and standards for international doctors in the USA.

The anticipations were made by Dr Humayun J. Chaudhry President and Chief Executive Officer of Federation of State Medical Boards of United States to offices of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Monday.

Dr Humayun is also the Chair-Elect of International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) which has 107 members from 47 countries including three from Pakistan.