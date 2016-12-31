Over 400 FATA youth to be trained in third phase:  NAVTTC

Over 400 youth from Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme would be trained in the third phase of training.

Talking to APP on Saturday, a spokesperson of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) said that the main purpose of this training is to enable the youth for the self-employment.

She said that in the third phase of training, over 400 youth would get the vocational training in the different training centres of NAVTTC in FATA.

NAVTTC is offering trainings in dress making, fashion designing, plumber, IT diploma, HVACR, electrician, accounting book keeping and billing, civil surveyor, quantity surveyor.

She further said that sports and other healthy activities can be arranged for the trainees to boost their morale.

To a question, she said that under this programme, training was being imparted to the youth of Balochistan, FATA and far flung areas on priority basis.