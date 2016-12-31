CJ Saqib Nisar forms larger bench for Panama case hearing on Jan 4

The new appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday constituted a five-judge larger bench to hear the Panamagate case.

The bench will hear the Panama case on January 4, 2017. It will be headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. The bench also comprises of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

The SC in November took up a slew of petitions seeking PM Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in the wake of Panama Papers, which in April revealed that the PM’s family members had stashed money in offshore companies.

Earlier, Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, was heading the bench and conducted 10 hearings of the case, adjourned the case till the first week of January.