Lord mayor, deputy mayors of Lahore take oath

Lord mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javaid and deputy mayors of Lahore took oath on Saturday.

Local body government representatives in other cities will also take oath shortly.

A large amount of supporters of the lord mayor and deputy mayors participated in the oath-taking ceremony held at Town Hall, Lahore. Even officials like Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Deputy Commissioner Lahore also attended the event.

The oath was directed by the Returning Officer (RO) Mehmood Masood to the lord mayor and deputy mayors.

Lord mayor and deputy mayors also showed a promising determination to serve Lahore and work hard for its progress.