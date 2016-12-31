Looking forward to targeting Aussie captain in upcoming ODI series: Irfan

The five-match ODI series begins on January 13 at the Gabba. After being selected in Pakistan’s ODI team the world’s tallest left arm bowler Muhammad Irfan said he’s looking forward to playing against and target the in-form Aussie captain, Steven Smith.

“My main target will be Smith, who is in good form right now but as my bounce is unusual I will try to use it to bowl him out.” said Irfan

Furthermore, he added that he has an advantage of his height over others which he plans to use on the bouncy pitches of Australia to take wickets.

Also, since he failed to live up to the expectations in the 2014 World Cup, the ambitious player aims to redeem himself in the upcoming series.

“I had difficulty in the first two matches in the World Cup but now I am familiar with those pitches and will bowl the deliveries needed to take wickets,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude for the selectors, saying that he’s really thankful to the selectors and team management who have trusted him by including him in the team. I will make sure to use this chance to prove myself.

While talking about his fitness routine he said that it’s at its optimum level since he spent ample time playing cricket in the domestic circuit.

