A levies man died and an inmate sustained injuries when a speedy car overturned while taking a turn along Sui Zero Point Saturday.

An inmate, Abdul Shakoor, also sustained injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

After formalities, the dead body of levies man was delivered to its relatives.