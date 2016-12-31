Karachi will always belong to MQM: Farooq Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar on Friday said that Karachi has always, and will always belong to MQM.

While addressing a rally at Nishtar Park, he said that the next Chief Minister (CM) would be from Karachi if census would be held rightly.

He also said that Sindh building control authority and West management board should be managed by a mayor.

Farooq Sattar said they should not be asked for patriotism certificate again and again.

He also announced that next rally of MQM Pakistan would be held in January in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, MQM Pakistan leader Amir Khan criticised MQM London leaders Wasey Jalil and Babar Ghauri as he held them responsible for the downfall of MQM London.