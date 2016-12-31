Kangana Ranaut announces plans to get married in 2017

Looks like 2017 is going to be an eventful year for Kangana Ranaut, as the star reveals her plans to finally tie the knot next year.

When asked about what surprises her fans should expect from her next year, Kangana responded to the VH1 Inside Access show host saying “I will get married!”

She, however, refused to delve into any details about the man or whether or not is she in a serious relationship.

The actor talked about wanting a fresh start to the New Year after opening up about her dysfunctional relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

“The letters that I might have written to him were brutally exposed to the world. I felt extremely naked in front of the world. I cried for nights in my room. People make fun of me. But I never answered to that brutality in the same spirit. I think that makes me see myself as a winner.”

Kangana further said that no one should be humiliated the way she was and it is irrelevant whether she is or is not good enough for an individual, “I think what’s not justice is to make fun of a woman’s vulnerabilities and sort of embarrass her for her desires,” she said.