Iran must be part of Afghanistan peace process: former ambassador



Former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, Rustam Shah Mohmand has said that Iran’s inclusion in any peace process on Afghanistan was very important as Iran has a large border with Afghanistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the former ambassador said that Iran‘s role in any peace process, friendly ties with Kabul and hosted the Afghan refugees cannot be discarded.

Expressing his views on recent discussions on Afghanistan by Russia, China and Pakistan in Moscow, the analyst said any meeting, conference or deliberation on Afghanistan which does not include the country itself and its key neighbours like Iran, will not be fruitful.

The sovereignty of Afghanistan as an independent country must be recognised and it should be made part of deliberations in future he said.