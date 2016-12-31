Inquiry report over torture of domestic help child submitted to IHC

An inquiry report about the 10-year-old domestic helper who was abused by a local judge and his wife has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice.

The report which has been kept confidential includes statements of the domestic helper.

A district and sessions judge was probed on Friday over alleged torture of a 10-year-old domestic help child who worked at his home in Islamabad.

Tayyaba, 10-year-old domestic help, was recovered from the house of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand burnt on stove for losing the broom.

Officials recovered Tayyaba from a house in Sector I-9 upon receiving complaints. A case was lodged on Friday against Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife at the Industrial Area police station for torture and violence.

The FIR stated that the judge and his wife had been subjecting the child to torture for the last two years.