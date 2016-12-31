Five died, one injured in different incidents



Five persons were killed and one was injured in different incidents in the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Sajid, aged 40, son of Noman, died when unknown vehicle hit him near Bilawal Chawrangi. He was a resident of Sultanabad. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

A five-year-old child was found dead in sea near Rehdri Goth in Landhi area of the city. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

An unidentified woman, aged 35, died of drug overdose near Rexor Bridge in Karachi. The body was shifted to Edhi’s morgue.

A 24-year-old man, Babar, was injured when he received a stray bullet from opposite direction in Manzoor Colony. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

A 35-year-old unidentified man died of consuming an overdose of a drug in Rangar Basti in Baldia. The body was shifted to a Chhipa morgue.

An unidentified man died after falling from the rooftop of building in Ranchor Line. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.