COAS gets invited to Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government has invited COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit to Afghanistan when the latter called the top leadership to convey his best wishes for the year ahead.

While speaking to the leadership, including the Afghan president, Gen Qamar pledged to work together for sustainable peace in the region.

Peace in both countries is in the wider interest of the region, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

On December 17, the army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on a maiden three-day official visit. It was General Qamar’s first ever official visit to any foreign land since he was appointed as the COAS.

Upon arrival, the army chief was received by the Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Muhammad bin Abdullah al Ayesh. During the trip to the kingdom, the army chief met senior military and civil leadership of Saudi Arabia.