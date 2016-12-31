British High Commissioner calls on Ishaq Dar



British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The high commissioner briefed Dar about the recent visit of the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Pakistan.

He informed the minister that the foreign secretary had a successful and productive visit and carried positive sentiments for Pakistan’s economic growth and development, said a press release here Saturday.

The high commissioner also apprised the minister of the Boris Johnson’s meeting with CEOs of British companies operating in Pakistan, in which the companies expressed interest to bring more investments in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed appreciation for his visit to Pakistan and for his encouraging words regarding Pakistan’s economic progress and future potential of Pakistan-UK trade ties. He assured government’s full support to facilitate investments by the British companies in Pakistan and new companies would also be welcomed. He said that there was interest from all over the world to expand business and trade relations with Pakistan.

Senator Dar said that Renault from France has recently announced that they would start manufacturing automobiles in Pakistan.

The high commissioner said that the British companies are successfully operating in Pakistan and that they provide a positive stimulus for fresh British investment in Pakistan.

He also said that the UK has a strong relationship with Pakistan across a broad spectrum of areas and the scale of engagement can be further enhanced with furthering British trade and investment to Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan has valued its long-standing ties with the UK and has hoped to strengthen relations further. He welcomed the proposal of the high commissioner to enhance trade and investment with Pakistan and assured him of full assistance.

Chairman FBR and Secretary Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.