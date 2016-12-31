Bilawal felicitates office bearers of Larkana Press Club

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Larkana Press Club (LPC).

In a felicitation message on Saturday, he also pledged that his party will continue to stand by freedom of press and freedom of expression.

Congratulating the newly-elected PresidentIqbal Babu and General Secretary Muneer Soomro of LPC, the PPP chairman said journalists of Larkana have always been at the forefront in the struggle for a free media.

He hoped that new body of LPC will follow the principles of a free and fair media to promote and strengthen democratic rule of law.

‘Please also convey my felicitations to all other elected office-bearers of LPC’, he stated in his message.