batting-collapse-limits-bangladesh-to-236-9

Bangladesh suffered another dose of batting blues following a century opening stand by Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes and were restricted to 236-9 in the third one-day international against New Zealand in Nelson on Saturday.

Tamim (59) and Imrul (44) cruised past the hundred mark in the 21st over as they laid the base for a competitive total.

But when Imrul was caught by a diving Neil Broom it opened the floodgates for the New Zealand bowlers.

Only Nurul Hasan offered any resistance further down the order with 44 off 39 deliveries before he was dismissed in the final over.

With New Zealand 2-0 up going into the final match of the three-ODI series, Bangladesh were keen to show they could be competitive after losing their last nine wickets for 80 runs in the second match and the last five for 120 in the high-scoring series opener.

Playing on the same Saxton Oval wicket where New Zealand won the second game by 67 runs two days ago, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza looked to make the most of the flattening pitch by opting to bat first when he won the toss.

Tamim and Imrul made light of the bowling as New Zealand mixed pace and spin in trying to get the most out of a wicket being used for the second time in three days.

They were eventually rewarded with Broom’s sensational catch to remove Imrul and wickets followed quickly after that.

From 102 without loss, Bangladesh fell to 170-6.

Mahmudullah’s disappointing tour continued with three to go with his duck and one in the first two games.

Tamim appeared to lose patience with the lack of support and lashed out at a good length Jimmy Neesham delivery and Broom took another running catch backwards of the point.

Shakib Al Hasan looked comfortable reaching 18 until he went for a quick single when patting the ball to the leg side.

Wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi sprinted from behind the stumps to grab the ball and with a perfect throw he ran out Shakib at the bowler’s end.

New Zealand’s six bowlers all shared the wickets with Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner taking two apiece and one each for Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel, Jimmy Neesham and Kane Williamson.

