Azhar Ali secures career best sixth position in ICC Test rankings

Azhar Ali’s double century against Australia in Melbourne Test has helped him end the year on career best sixth position in International Cricket Council (ICC) player rankings for Test batsmen.

Azhar Ali became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in Australia. He is also the only Pakistani to have scored two double tons in a calendar year.

Australia skipper Steve Smith has maintained top position in the rankings.

His 165 not out in the second Test versus Pakistan has taken him 937 points, the 10th highest ever in history of the game.

India’s Virat Kohli is 2nd on the chart with 875 points, and England’s Joe Root on 3rd with 848 points.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja of India have ended the year in top two positions respectively in ICC Test rankings for bowlers whereas Sri Lanka’s RanganaHerath is on 3rd position.

No Pakistani bowler could end the year in top ten bowlers. Yasir Shah is the highest ranked Pakistani bowler who is at number twelve at the moment in the rankings.