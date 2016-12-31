Amir Khan will divorce wife soon, claims father

Professional British boxer Amir Khan’s father, Sajjad Khan accused his daughter-in-law of being a bad mother, in an interview to British Media.

According to Sajjad Khan, Faryal left her young daughter with her parents in New York over Christmas break to be with Amir Khan at a boxing training camp, making her unfit to be a good mother.

Faryal on Friday said she had been slapped by Amir Khan’s sister who had also pulled her hair. However, Sajjad Khan denied Faryal’s claims during the interview and himself claimed that his son would ‘probably’ soon divorce his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Earlier, Faryal claimed that her in-laws have harassed her and also tried to engineer a divorce when she was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child. She claimed that her husband was also a victim of their bullying tactics.