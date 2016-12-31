A 55-year-old French woman traveled all the way to Pakistan to marry the love of her life, a 29-year-old man from Khanpur.
Kahterine Lovett first struck a friendship with Umair Ahmed on Facebook, and it gradually blossomed into love, she says.
Katherine converted to Islam, named herself Ayesha, and the couple got married on Thursday.
55-year-old French woman travels to Pakistan to marry love of life
