Water scarcity may harm crops: Asif

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said the water supply for crops could be affected if the country does not receive any rainfall in January.

In an interview to a private news channel, Asif said the water being used at the moment is from reservoirs. “The situation is critical. We are totally dependent on rain at the moment”, he said.

The minister said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) would not release water which might affect the hydropower generation. He, however, said that the power supply situation would not take a grave turn due to low demand during the winter season.

Asif further said that 1000 or 1200 megawatt electricity was generated from water during the winter season. “No major load-shedding is expected due to water shortage”, he added.