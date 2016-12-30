Tracing criminal activities more difficult than ever: Police chief

As 2016 comes to an end, Karachi has remained in the news for much of the same reasons that have plagued the metropolitan for years.

According to top police officers, 99 per cent of the crimes have been solved; those still remaining are crimes of a sectarian nature. Tracing out terrorists has also become more difficult since they have adopted a new modus operandi, according to a report in local media.

While the most high-profile incident was the killing of world renowned Qawal Amjad Sabri – who was gunned down in broad daylight – there were other prominent targeted killings as well. 2016 saw the targeting of humanitarian activist Khurram Zaki, DSP Traffic Faiz Shigr, 3 doctors, 2 city wardens, 2 bankers, 2 Pakistan Army personnel and many more policemen.

This year, more than 50 high value targets being silenced forever in the city.

Due to the ongoing operation Zarb-e-Azb, the terrorist groups have split into smaller splinter groups and sleeper cells.

The new groups or cells are two to four-man operations; according to the Karachi’s Police Chief Mushtaq Mahar, tracing these groups is posing a difficulty because they have become very alert and careful. To avoid detection they do not use mobile phones or even social media, leaving human intelligence as the only option the law enforcers can rely on.

To avoid detection the terrorists have adopted unique methods. They change the firing pins of weapons to confuse forensic experts making it difficult to identify the weapon used in the crime.

The role of the Rangers paramilitary force, intelligence agencies and the police has been crucial in combating crime in Karachi.

However, the law enforcement agencies must embrace technology and improve the quality of human intelligence with terrorists and criminals innovating and adopting technology.

