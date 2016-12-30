Toxic liquor case: Court grants physical remand of accused as toll climbs to 48

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted 10-day physical remand of four accused involved in sale of aftershave tainted liquor in Toba Tek Singh.

Police had arrested Sawan Jan Masih, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Qasim on Wednesday and after adding Section 302 of the PPC, 322-A and 7-ATA in the FIR registered under Section 322/337-J nominated the four accused in the case and presented them before the ATC court. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused. Another accused, Adeel Masih, is under treatment in the Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, the death toll of toxic liquor incident in Muhallah Mubarikabad rose to 48 on Thursday.

According to details, 21 and 2 victims are still under treatment in the Allied Hospital and Civil Hospital Faisalabad, respectively, while the condition of Adeel Masih, nominated accused in the FIR, was stated to be serious. According to hospital sources, 59 affected persons were brought to Allied Hospital and 26 in the Civil Hospital Faisalabad.

Out of 59, who were brought to the Allied Hospital, 22 died while 20 have been shifted to Medical Ward of the hospital. The last rituals of 40 dead have been performed.